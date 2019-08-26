Analysts Set Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Target Price at $114.86

Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 737,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $77,676,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,783,026 shares of company stock valued at $187,848,418. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 54,756 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 38,051 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust grew its stake in Walmart by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 635,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,161,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $110.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

