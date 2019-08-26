Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Gap Up to $57.09

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.62, but opened at $57.09. Anaplan shares last traded at $59.35, with a volume of 4,757,706 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan to $54.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.66 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 21,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $885,878.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $3,228,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,340,194 shares of company stock worth $66,815,805 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Anaplan by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 728,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 101,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at $1,529,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

