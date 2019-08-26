Ankr Hits Market Cap of $10.42 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and $3.98 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Upbit, Sistemkoin and CoinExchange. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,676,889,052 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, KuCoin, Coinone, Huobi Korea, Bitinka, Coinall, ABCC, Bithumb, Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, BitMax, Hotbit, IDEX, Coinsuper, Upbit, Bgogo and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

