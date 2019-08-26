Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $345.60

Shares of Anpario PLC (LON:ANP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.60 and traded as high as $340.00. Anpario shares last traded at $330.00, with a volume of 13,215 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Anpario alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 344.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 355.20. The company has a market cap of $76.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84.

In related news, insider Karen Prior acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £17,850 ($23,324.19).

About Anpario (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.