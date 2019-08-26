Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC raised Antofagasta to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 887.14 ($11.59).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 812 ($10.61) on Friday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 870.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 896.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

