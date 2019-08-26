AppCoins (APPC) Price Tops $0.0384 on Major Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for $0.0384 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, BiteBTC, Binance and Huobi. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $351,501.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00247300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.01257080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019968 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00094824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000409 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, BiteBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.