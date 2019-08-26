Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer (NASDAQ:ARCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,910,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,986% from the previous session’s volume of 291,491 shares.The stock last traded at $6.05 and had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Inc (NASDAQ:ARCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.65% of Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Appliance Recycling Cntrs of Amer Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCI)

Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the recycle of household appliances in North America. The company operates in two segments, Recycling and Technology. It engages in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers.

