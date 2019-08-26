APR Coin (APR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. APR Coin has a total market cap of $29,201.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APR Coin has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001318 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded 469.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 8,812,092 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com.

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

