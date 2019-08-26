ARAW Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. ARAW has a total market cap of $46,701.00 and $52,841.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARAW has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One ARAW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARAW alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.56 or 0.04969314 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00044990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.