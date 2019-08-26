Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/22/2019 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

8/20/2019 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

8/16/2019 – Arcturus Therapeutics was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/24/2019 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management.

7/16/2019 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

NASDAQ ARCT traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.85. 830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a market cap of $155.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.36. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.75% and a negative net margin of 50.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell acquired 9,113 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $99,696.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andy Sassine acquired 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,227,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

