Argus Reiterates $156.00 Price Target for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Argus set a $156.00 price objective on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $131.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Splunk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.91.

Splunk stock traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.54. 4,601,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,026. Splunk has a one year low of $83.69 and a one year high of $143.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.86.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $266,431.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,094 shares in the company, valued at $28,201,876.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $534,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,554,198.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,685 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

