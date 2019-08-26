Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Stock Holdings Raised by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 372,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,583 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James C. Cherry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. O’hara purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AHH stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.20. 5,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,419. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.21). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. Research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on AHH shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

