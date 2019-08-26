Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Trading Down 1.6%

Athabasca Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45, approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 152,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Sunday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.30 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

