Augur Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.35 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Augur has a market cap of $106.74 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $9.70 or 0.00093246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC and AirSwap. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00253366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.01293235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020350 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00094108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Binance, Upbit, Liqui, BitBay, Gatecoin, Cryptopia, Ethfinex, BX Thailand, AirSwap, Kraken, Bitbns, ABCC, Crex24, Gate.io, Poloniex, Livecoin, LATOKEN, DragonEX, Koinex, Bittrex, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, GOPAX, Zebpay, Cobinhood, Mercatox, Bithumb, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

