Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDMO. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avid Bioservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 112,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,182. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $366.69 million, a PE ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 2.84. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 42.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 82.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 24,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 238.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

