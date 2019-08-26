Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAR. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $37.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

