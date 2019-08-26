B. Riley Analysts Give L Brands (NYSE:LB) a $30.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LB. Wells Fargo & Co set a $35.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of L Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.10.

NYSE LB traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,242,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.69. L Brands has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after acquiring an additional 970,548 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,029,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,962,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,198 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,401,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,373,000 after acquiring an additional 95,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

