B. Riley Analysts Give Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) a $29.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the coal producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Peabody Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Peabody Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Peabody Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

NYSE:BTU traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.91. 529,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,206. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $44.71.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The coal producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.47%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

In other Peabody Energy news, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $847,246.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 634,698 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $11,640,361.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 809,698 shares of company stock worth $14,853,296. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,398,714 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,594,000 after purchasing an additional 106,490 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,600 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 43,748 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 122.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,381 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth about $110,000.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.