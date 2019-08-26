Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €112.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BC8 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.89 ($108.01).

Shares of BC8 opened at €87.90 ($102.21) on Thursday. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 1-year high of €110.80 ($128.84). The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.09.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

