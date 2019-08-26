Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.40 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.42 ($6.30).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52 week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

