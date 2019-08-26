Bank of America Analysts Give Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) a $10.00 Price Target

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) has been given a $10.00 price target by Bank of America in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Party City Holdco from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of PRTY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 123,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,143. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The firm has a market cap of $491.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). Party City Holdco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $563.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, CFO Michael A. Correale purchased 24,300 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,806.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Harrison purchased 125,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $566,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,755.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 791.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,272,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 598,657 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the first quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 465.0% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 381,217 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 31.2% during the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,028,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 244,400 shares during the period.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.