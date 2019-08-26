Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stock Holdings Cut by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 216,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 4.0% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $37,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,088,000 after purchasing an additional 409,914 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.19. 43,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,839. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.90%.

BNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “average” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

