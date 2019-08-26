BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Decreased by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up approximately 0.8% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BCE by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.21. 17,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $47.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.41.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 87.45%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “average” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.38 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.90.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

