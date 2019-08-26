Bellatrix Exploration (TSE:BXE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Shares of Bellatrix Exploration Ltd (TSE:BXE) (NYSE:BXE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.42. Bellatrix Exploration shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 62,167 shares traded.

BXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$3.60 to C$0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Bellatrix Exploration from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile (TSE:BXE)

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada.

