Berkeley Energia (ASX:BKY) Shares Down 4.2%

Berkeley Energia Ltd (ASX:BKY) was down 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), approximately 29,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 90,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.24 ($0.17).

The firm has a market cap of $59.45 million and a PE ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55.

In other Berkeley Energia news, insider Paul Atherley 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th.

About Berkeley Energia (ASX:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium mine in Spain. It is developing the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015. Berkeley Energia Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

