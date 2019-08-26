Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $205.61

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $205.61 and traded as high as $199.33. Berkshire Hathaway shares last traded at $199.22, with a volume of 1,164,875 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a market cap of $485.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.46.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile (NYSE:BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

