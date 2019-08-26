BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS (LON:BXP) Shares Down 1.3%

BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS (LON:BXP)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.50), 30,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 35,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.02.

BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS Company Profile (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products, life-saving intravenous fluids, therapeutic nutrition products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, muscloskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, oral contraceptive, anti-histamine, anti-fibrinolytic, women's health, and other products.

