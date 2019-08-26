BidaskClub Downgrades TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TGTX. ValuEngine upgraded TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.07.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.10. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 496.99% and a negative net margin of 99,488.13%. On average, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 50,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 17,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $149,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 70,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 824,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 345,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.