BidaskClub Lowers Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Ambac Financial Group to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambac Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. Ambac Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $824.93 million, a P/E ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.76). Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 78.82%. The business had revenue of $89.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ambac Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Robert Bryan Eisman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $30,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,183 shares in the company, valued at $336,516.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $111,417. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 104,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,017,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 249,229 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.