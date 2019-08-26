BidaskClub Upgrades Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.64.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $388.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.91 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

