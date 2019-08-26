Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,003.17

Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,003.17 and traded as high as $1,055.00. Big Yellow Group shares last traded at $1,030.00, with a volume of 224,983 shares changing hands.

BYG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,042 ($13.62) price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Yellow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,019.88 ($13.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 999.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,003.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21.

In related news, insider John Trotman sold 30,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,011 ($13.21), for a total transaction of £307,505.76 ($401,810.74). Also, insider Richard Cotton sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38), for a total transaction of £38,533.12 ($50,350.35).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

