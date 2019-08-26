BioPharmX (NASDAQ:BPMX) Shares Down 2.9%

BioPharmX Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMX) dropped 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33, approximately 6,733 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 621,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

BioPharmX (NASDAQ:BPMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13).

BioPharmX Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMX)

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

