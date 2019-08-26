Bitcoin Incognito Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20,102.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $366,108.00 and $20,102.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, Escodex, Crex24 and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000220 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 10,684,484 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Graviex, STEX, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.