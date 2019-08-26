Bitcoinus (BITS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $990.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $990.00 and $15,189.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 39% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025810 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002531 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00160163 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 113.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008525 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,446.68 or 1.00433793 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002945 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039038 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 1,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.