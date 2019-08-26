BitSend (BSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $253,663.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $253,663.00 and $369.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.46 or 0.00893214 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003968 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001274 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 24,310,300 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info.

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

