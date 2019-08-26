BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $496.03.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of BLK traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $405.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,938. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.56. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $492.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,150,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

