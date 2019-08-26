Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

ZDV stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,185. Bmo Canadian Dividend Etf has a 1 year low of C$14.68 and a 1 year high of C$17.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.99.

