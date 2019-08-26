BMO Capital Markets Reiterates $38.00 Price Target for Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) has been assigned a $38.00 price objective by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 192.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RTRX. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retrophin in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Retrophin in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Retrophin from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of Retrophin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Retrophin from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

RTRX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.01. 44,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,317. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. Retrophin has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $582.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.27). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a negative net margin of 83.94%. The business had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $49,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Retrophin by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

