BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $96.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,604 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.