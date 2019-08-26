Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (ZRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 4th

Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

ZRE stock traded up C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$24.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,335. Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf has a 12-month low of C$20.24 and a 12-month high of C$24.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.96.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.