Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $395.00 by Buckingham Research

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $395.00 price target by equities researchers at Buckingham Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.10.

Shares of BA traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $359.04. 4,561,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,837. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.22 and a 200-day moving average of $371.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Boeing by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

