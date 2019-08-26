Bounty0x Market Capitalization Achieves $885,232.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Radar Relay and IDEX. Bounty0x has a market cap of $885,232.00 and approximately $4,482.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00250623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.01294014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020210 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00095047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

