BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in BP by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 139,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 825,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 264,624 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,483 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,747 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 225,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $122.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $41.72. BP plc has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $47.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.79 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%. Equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

