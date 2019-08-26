Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Update

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the July 15th total of 400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BCLI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 349.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 52,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 44.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.