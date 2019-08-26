Brandon J. Hofmeister Sells 500 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $31,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CMS stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.96. 47,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. 6 Meridian boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

