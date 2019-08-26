Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $312.11

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $312.11 and traded as high as $305.20. Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at $299.40, with a volume of 179,980 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRW shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.10) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 351 ($4.59) to GBX 342 ($4.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 350.67 ($4.58).

The firm has a market cap of $907.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 306.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 312.05.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

