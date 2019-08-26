Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Steve Provost Sells 11,419 Shares

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) EVP Steve Provost sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $456,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Brinker International stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,919. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.25.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brinker International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

