Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to post $5.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $5.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $24.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.85 billion to $24.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $40.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.43 billion to $41.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,409,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

