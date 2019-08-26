Brokerages Anticipate Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) to post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Wyndham Destinations reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Shares of WYND stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.35. 460,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,011. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $31,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $227,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

