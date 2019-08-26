Brokerages Expect Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Post -$0.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.37). Liquidia Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia Technologies.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Liquidia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.64% and a negative net margin of 1,962.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LQDA. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Liquidia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.35.

NASDAQ LQDA traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $5.52. 39,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,681. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. Liquidia Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $38.46.

In other news, SVP Timothy Albury sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $40,572.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Canaan Partners VIII LLC boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Canaan Partners VIII LLC now owns 2,597,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the period. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,138,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.